Thinkink Picturez reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Thinkink Picturez reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Sales rise 410.00% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net Loss of Thinkink Picturez reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 410.00% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.17% to Rs 8.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.101.00 410 8.999.79 -8 OPM %-66.86-210.00 --13.5730.34 - PBDT-2.12-1.66 -28 0.053.65 -99 PBT-2.15-1.70 -26 -0.073.47 PL NP-1.56-1.24 -26 -0.052.51 PL

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

