Thomas Cook and SOTC signs strategic partnership with Korea Tourism Organization

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Thomas Cook (India) and its group company SOTC Travel, have signed a strategic 24-month partnership with Korea Tourism Organization - a collaboration that focuses on Special Projects towards increasing visibility for the destination in the high-potential India market.

Korea Tourism Organization's exclusive partnership with Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel leverages on Special Projects to drive year-round awareness and inspiration for Korea. The collaboration extends across exchange of knowledge, best practices and development of unique-innovative products designed specifically for Indian travellers, fostering long-term growth in leisure, business and MICE segments for Korea.

Korea offers a vibrant and enriching experience for Indian travellers, blending luxury, culture, wellness and exceptional cuisine. The global Hallyu wave has elevated Korea's cultural influence, with the rise of the K-beauty industry, K-pop and K-drama experiences captivating audiences worldwide. Korean cuisine, or Hansik, known for its bold flavors and healthy ingredients, adds another layer to the country's appeal, offering a delightful culinary journey. Expanding beyond Seoul and Busan, regions like Jeju Island, Gangwon Province and Jeollanam-do offer untapped potential for immersive travel experiences focused on wellness and relaxation, with state-of-the-art spas and wellness centers. This diverse offering positions Korea as a prime destination for India's affluent and wellnessconscious market, driving sustained growth in tourism

 

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

