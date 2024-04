Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Thomas Cook (India) has inaugurated a new branch in the high potential market of Bhuj. This increases Thomas Cook's consumer access in the state to 7 locations across Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot, Anand and Bhuj. In addition to the customers from the city of Bhuj, the new branch will also service customers from the surrounding catchments of Anjar, Mundra, Gandhidham, Kandla, Bhachau, Naliya, Madhapar and Jodiya.