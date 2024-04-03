Sensex (    %)
                             
Vedanta commissions new 1.5 MTPA capacity at Lanjigarh alumina refinery

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Vedanta Aluminium announced a major milestone in its ongoing expansion efforts to be amongst the top 3 global players with 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of aluminium production capacity. In a significant step towards achieving 100% vertical integration, the company today announced the successful commissioning of the new 1.5 MTPA expansion at its world-class alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Odisha. This additional 1.5 MTPA capacity is a part of the company's new 3 MTPA facility, which will take the overall nameplate capacity at the Lanjigarh refinery from an existing 2 MTPA to 5 MTPA.
First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

