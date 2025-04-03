Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook onboard Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador

Thomas Cook onboard Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Thomas Cook (India) has appointed Bollywood's youth icon Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador.

The partnership commences with a campaign for Thomas Cook's recently launched Borderless Travel Card - a game-changing, multi-currency product designed to provide travellers with a seamless, secure and smooth experience at every stage of their journey - anywhere in the world.

The film featuring Kartik, while indicating the numerous forex related challenges faced by India's travellers, highlights Thomas Cook's Borderless Travel Card as an ideal solution. This is presented in a fun and relatable conversation between two friends planning their upcoming holiday. While the friend struggles with managing multiple credit and debit cards, lounge access cards, international SIM cards and currency, Kartik proudly flaunts his Thomas Cook multicurrency Borderless Travel Card - as his one-stop-solution that addresses significant challenges while on an international trip.

 

The campaign will be amplified across multiple platforms including digital, CTV(connected TV) and social media, ensuring high reach and engagement.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Gland Pharma jumps on receiving approval from USFDA for Acetaminophen Injection

AU SFB rallies after total deposits rises 11% QoQ to Rs 1.24 lakh in Q4

Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

US dollar index collapses near five month low

RBI should adopt wait and watch stance says ASSOCHAM

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

