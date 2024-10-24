Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Tech hits 52 week high as Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Thyrocare Tech hits 52 week high as Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Thyrocare Technologies added 2.35% to Rs 929.70 after the healthcare service provider reported 31.12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.67 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 20.34 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 19.99% year on year (YoY) to Rs 177.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 36.78 crore, up 30.10% as against Rs 28.27 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 16.88% YoY to Rs 142.90 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials and services consumed was at Rs 50.12 crore (up 16.34% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 29.49 crore (up 8.98%) during the period under review.

 

The company's revenue from Diagnostic Testing Services was at Rs 161.92 crore (up 18.40% YoY) while revenue from Imaging Services stood at Rs 14.15 crore (up 20.83% YoY) in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA improved 28% YoY to Rs 48.2 crore in September 2024 quarter from Rs 37.6 crore reported in corresponding period previous year. EBITDA margin increased to 27% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 25% reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 35.06% to Rs 50.84 crore on 18.16% rise in revenue to Rs 334.27 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Thyrocare Technologies is engaged in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories and hospitals in India.

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

India's business sector robust growth continues in October

India's business sector robust growth continues in October

TVS Motor launches TVS Raider iGO

TVS Motor launches TVS Raider iGO

Ashok Leyland gains after subsidiary bags order for 500 e-buses from MTC, Chennai

Ashok Leyland gains after subsidiary bags order for 500 e-buses from MTC, Chennai

RBI MPC's Nagesh Kumar votes for 25bps cut while other members hold status quo stance: Minutes

RBI MPC's Nagesh Kumar votes for 25bps cut while other members hold status quo stance: Minutes

The counter has hit a 52-week high at Rs 957.95 in today's intra-day session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Israel strike

Israel strikes capital Damascus, military site near Homs: Syrian defence

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Ashwin gets his second as Young departs on 18

Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Huang targets more India growth through fresh partnerships

7/11, Seven eleven

Restructuring will boost 7-eleven growth prospects: Seven & i CEO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to inject $113 billion into the country's armed forces

LIVE news: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reach Delhi today for biannual consultation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon