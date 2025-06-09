Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TIL forms dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) called 'TIL Defence'

Jun 09 2025

TIL has announced the formation of a dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) called 'TIL Defence' to consolidate its expanding defence portfolio and accelerate indigenous production of critical military systems. The decision, approved by the Company's Board of Directors, marks a strategic evolution in TIL's 80-year journey and represents the natural progression of the company's defence capabilities under Gainwell Group ownership since January 2024.

The new SBU will deepen and widen TIL's coverage of tri-services requirements across Land Systems, Air Systems, and Naval Systems, leveraging nearly four decades of specialised defence manufacturing expertise. Since 1987, TIL has been designing, engineering, and manufacturing bespoke strategic equipment to meet the evolving demands of India's defence establishment, establishing itself as a unique domestic supplier for several critical military systems with Rs 2000 crore worth of order booking prospects from domestic defence orders during the next 5 years.

 

The Board has approved an ambitious multi-year plan to expand TIL Defence's capabilities through the production of existing approved designs, strategic collaborations with India's defence establishment and various Defence PSUs for newer product development, modernisation of critical platforms with cutting-edge technologies, and targeted expansion for strategic defence deployments where TIL products have demonstrated proven performance. The objective extends beyond catering to India's growing defence needs and establishing TIL as a reliable supplier of India-made equipment for international markets seeking reliable, cost effective military equipment solutions.

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Larsen & Toubro wins significant order from JSW Energy

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.52%

Nifty ends tad above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

