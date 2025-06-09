Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Multi Commodity Exchange of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,185, a premium of 81.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,103.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 100.15 points or 0.40% to 25,103.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.42% to 14.69.

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Multi Commodity Exchange of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

 

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

