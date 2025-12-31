Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 1.77%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 1.77%

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended up 1.77% at 9853.65 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 6.46%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 3.92% and Oil India Ltd added 3.14%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 10.51% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 1.61% and Nifty Media index gained 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.74% to close at 26129.6 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.64% to close at 85220.6 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Muthoot Finance infuses Rs 500-cr into Muthoot Money

Non-food bank credit rises 11.40% on year, personal loans segment clocks surge of nearly 13%

INR tumbles around 6% in 2025

Australian benchmark index slips 0.03%

China's Shanghai Composite Index edge up 0.09%

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

