Muthoot Finance infuses Rs 500-cr into Muthoot Money

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Muthoot Finance announced an additional investment of Rs 500 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Muthoot Money, aimed at repaying existing loans.

The subsidiary has allotted 3,25,139 equity shares to Muthoot Finance. This capital infusion is intended to strengthen Muthoot Moneys capital base and improve its capital adequacy ratio. The funds raised through the rights issue will be utilized for funding the business, general corporate purposes and for repayment of existing loans.

Muthoot Finance provides gold loans secured against gold jewellery, helping individuals and small businesses access essential short-term liquidity. Additionally, through its subsidiaries, the company offers a range of financial services, including personal and business loans, insurance distribution, and money transfer services.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 90.4% to Rs 2,420.63 crore on 47.9% increase in total income to Rs 7,332.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.35% to settle at Rs 3,813.60 on the BSE.

