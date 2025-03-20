Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Timex Group India rises on re-appointing Deepak Chhabra as MD

Timex Group India rises on re-appointing Deepak Chhabra as MD

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Timex Group India rallied 3.56% to Rs 154.35 after the company's board re-appointed Deepak Chhabra as managing director (MD) of the company for a period of three years, effective from 28 March 2025.

The firm added that this appointment is based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Deepak Chhabra has been serving as the managing director (MD) of Timex Group India for the past 3 years. With over two decades of diverse and insightful leadership experience in the fields of retail, brand management, strategic business planning, P&L management, sales, and merchandising, he is spearheading Timex Group's business transformation and strategic growth strategy in India.

 

Before Timex, Deepak Chhabra worked with Tupperware India as MD, where he led the brand's business transformation from being just a direct selling company to a harmonized multi-channel strategy and introduced retail, e-tail, and e-commerce to increase consumer access, which helped the brand achieve a higher market share; also, the transformation from a kitchenware to a complete homeware brand and from largely plastics to a material-agnostic brand.

Deepak also worked with Crocs India as MD for 3 years before moving to Tupperware, where he was instrumental in ramping up business and vastly improving the brand's reach and relevance.

Also Read

Air India

Air India in talks for dozens of new widebody jets from Airbus, Boeing

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 900 pts higher at 76,350; Nifty tests 23,200; IT, Auto, FMCG gain

Officer on Duty

Officer on Duty released on OTT: When, where to watch Kunchacko Boban movie

freebies

Freebie debate: Growing debt is forcing states to rethink poll promises

Ajinkya Rahane, India's stand-in test captain

Everyone on same page: KKR skipper Rahane ahead of IPL 2025 opener vs RCB

Timex Group India's principal activities are the manufacturing and trading of watches and the rendering of related after-sales service. The company also provides information and technology support services to the group companies.

The company's standalone net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 1.49 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 27.3% year on year to Rs 119.94 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Hyundai Motor India, Indian overseas Bank, NHPC, Can Fin Homes

Stock Alert: Hyundai Motor India, Indian overseas Bank, NHPC, Can Fin Homes

Extent of INR depreciation eased as dollar gave up gains amid US trade policy and growth uncertainties, says RBI

Extent of INR depreciation eased as dollar gave up gains amid US trade policy and growth uncertainties, says RBI

Indices crawl higher, Nifty ends above 21,800; NSE VIX drops below 13.50 mark

Indices crawl higher, Nifty ends above 21,800; NSE VIX drops below 13.50 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 1.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 1.07%

India's steel consumption sees double digit growth, cement production at 15-month high

India's steel consumption sees double digit growth, cement production at 15-month high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon