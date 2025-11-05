B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 103.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 7.66 croreNet profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 103.23% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.666.22 23 OPM %9.144.98 -PBDT0.950.72 32 PBT0.920.68 35 NP0.630.31 103
