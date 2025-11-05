Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 56.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 988.72 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 56.29% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 988.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 920.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales988.72920.31 7 OPM %5.697.27 -PBDT65.7267.98 -3 PBT31.2636.07 -13 NP23.3253.35 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content