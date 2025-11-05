Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 35.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 14.11% to Rs 990.06 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers rose 35.22% to Rs 64.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 990.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 867.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales990.06867.67 14 OPM %12.6711.91 -PBDT100.3780.25 25 PBT83.8764.14 31 NP64.3147.56 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

