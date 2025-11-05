Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 35.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.11% to Rs 990.06 croreNet profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers rose 35.22% to Rs 64.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 990.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 867.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales990.06867.67 14 OPM %12.6711.91 -PBDT100.3780.25 25 PBT83.8764.14 31 NP64.3147.56 35
