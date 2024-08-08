Tips Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Tips Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 677, up 4.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.05% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% fall in NIFTY and a 0.91% fall in the Nifty Media index. Tips Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 677, up 4.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24269.55. The Sensex is at 79387.27, down 0.1%. Tips Industries Ltd has added around 43.13% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2058.95, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News