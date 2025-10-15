Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Music gains after Q2 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Tips Music gains after Q2 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Tips Music rallied 3.37% to Rs 546.60 after the company reported a 10.44% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 53.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 48.16 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 10.68% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 89.22 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 71.67 crore in Q2 FY26, up 11.23% compared with Rs 64.43 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses increased 1.33% YoY to Rs 22.06 crore in the second quarter of FY26. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 3.39 crore (up 21.50% YoY), while advertising stood at Rs 6.07 crore (up 84.49% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 7.96% to Rs 99.03 crore, while revenue jumped 14.72% to Rs 177.29 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Tips Industries is engaged in the acquisition and exploitation of music rights.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel gains on announcing cloud partnership with IBM

Bharti Airtel gains on announcing cloud partnership with IBM

IMF says global fx markets vulnerable to increased macrofinancial uncertainty despite deep liquidity

IMF says global fx markets vulnerable to increased macrofinancial uncertainty despite deep liquidity

Share India Securities jumps after board approves Rs 50 crore NCD issue

Share India Securities jumps after board approves Rs 50 crore NCD issue

India to aim on rapid expansion and modernisation of fishing sector

India to aim on rapid expansion and modernisation of fishing sector

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon