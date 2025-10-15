Tips Music gains after Q2 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Tips Music rallied 3.37% to Rs 546.60 after the company reported a 10.44% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 53.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 48.16 crore posted in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations rose 10.68% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 89.22 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 71.67 crore in Q2 FY26, up 11.23% compared with Rs 64.43 crore in Q2 FY25.
Total expenses increased 1.33% YoY to Rs 22.06 crore in the second quarter of FY26. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 3.39 crore (up 21.50% YoY), while advertising stood at Rs 6.07 crore (up 84.49% YoY) during the period under review.
On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 7.96% to Rs 99.03 crore, while revenue jumped 14.72% to Rs 177.29 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Tips Industries is engaged in the acquisition and exploitation of music rights.
