Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Gandhidham, Gujarat.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

The upcoming hotel will feature 54 well-appointed rooms, restaurants, a banquet, and recreational facilities including a swimming pool and a spa. The hotel is well connected by roadways for both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchise business at Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, "With this signing, we will expand our business & leisure portfolio in Gujarat, a state where we have nine operational and 19 upcoming properties in addition to this one. While expanding its footprint across the country in cities of all tiers, this signing by Lemon Tree Hotels perfectly aligns with the companys vision of offering refreshing and comfortable stays across all destinations."

 

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.50% to Rs 162.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

