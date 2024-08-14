Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease rose 400.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.360.08 350 OPM %63.89-12.50 -PBDT0.520.10 420 PBT0.520.10 420 NP0.500.10 400
