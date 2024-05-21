BSL standalone net profit declines 33.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.68% to Rs 156.34 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 33.59% to Rs 11.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.27% to Rs 666.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 471.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of BSL declined 33.16% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.68% to Rs 156.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.