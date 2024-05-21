Business Standard
BSL standalone net profit declines 33.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 31.68% to Rs 156.34 crore
Net profit of BSL declined 33.16% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.68% to Rs 156.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.59% to Rs 11.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.27% to Rs 666.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 471.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales156.34118.73 32 666.45471.74 41 OPM %10.5012.64 -9.7811.33 - PBDT7.4010.37 -29 33.1835.57 -7 PBT3.007.84 -62 14.9324.71 -40 NP2.523.77 -33 11.2316.91 -34
First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

