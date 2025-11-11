Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GKW reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GKW reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 25.03% to Rs 10.87 crore

Net loss of GKW reported to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.03% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.8714.50 -25 OPM %-118.8668.28 -PBDT-12.169.94 PL PBT-13.109.40 PL NP-15.596.69 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

