Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vadilal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vadilal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 16.76% to Rs 238.02 crore

Net loss of Vadilal Industries reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.76% to Rs 238.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 203.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales238.02203.85 17 OPM %4.4712.53 -PBDT11.7026.95 -57 PBT-0.0617.41 PL NP-0.1611.93 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

