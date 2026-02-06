Friday, February 06, 2026 | 07:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Afcons Infrastructure appoints Sandeep Badhe as Business Unit Head - Oil and Gas

Afcons Infrastructure appoints Sandeep Badhe as Business Unit Head - Oil and Gas

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 7:17 PM IST
Afcons Infrastructure has elevated Sandeep Badhe, Executive Vice President, to the role of Business Unit Head - Oil and Gas, effective from 06 February 2026. In his new role, Sandeep will assume overall responsibility for the Business Unit, including operations, P&L management, business development, and talent development.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

