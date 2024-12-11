Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tivolt Electric Vehicles signs MoU with Tata Power Renewable Energy

Tivolt Electric Vehicles signs MoU with Tata Power Renewable Energy

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

To develop EV charging infrastructure for Tivolt's small electric commercial vehicles

Tivolt Electric Vehicles (Tivolt), an EV venture of Murugappa Group and a subsidiary of TI Clean Mobility has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a leading player in the Indian renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of Tata Power. TPREL is a prominent EV Charging solutions provider, to enhance e-mobility for commercial vehicles across the country. This partnership aims to build a robust EV Charging ecosystem by leveraging Tata Power's expertise in diversified EV Charging solutions with Tivolt's rapidly growing network of small electric commercial vehicles across the country.

TPREL will bring its extensive experience in setting up and managing an expansive EV Charging infrastructure across the country to Tivolt dealerships, customer locations, and high-traffic public spaces. By deploying these strategically located EV Chargers, TPREL will empower commercial EV owners with reliable and highly accessible charging.

 

With a focus on easy charging solutions for small electric commercial vehicles, TPREL has previously partnered with other OEMs for providing 200+ customised EV Charging stations to customers in over 100 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Kochi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: New RBI Gov Malhotra addresses media; Sensex 50 pts higher at 81,550

Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as the 26th Governor of Reserve Bank of India

LIVE news: It is a huge responsibility, says new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

stock market, brokerages, funds, investments, investors, markets

Greaves Cotton stock hits record high, zooms 31% in 3 days; here's why

World Chess Championship Game 13

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding in Game 13

ZARA

Inditex Q3 sales and profit miss estimates; shares drop 5% amid challenges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon