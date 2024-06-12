Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Toyam Sports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.90 crore
Net Loss of Toyam Sports reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.23% to Rs 4.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.90-1.26 29 4.723.39 39 OPM %227.78295.24 -9.75-362.24 - PBDT-1.26-3.83 67 1.25-12.27 LP PBT-1.31-3.85 66 1.20-12.31 LP NP-1.39-3.76 63 1.12-12.22 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon