Uniroyal Marine Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 34.32% to Rs 5.78 crore
Net Loss of Uniroyal Marine Exports reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.32% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.97% to Rs 19.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.788.80 -34 19.2928.78 -33 OPM %-19.033.07 --4.874.45 - PBDT-1.34-0.03 -4367 -2.060.33 PL PBT-1.48-0.17 -771 -2.60-0.21 -1138 NP-1.48-0.17 -771 -2.60-0.52 -400
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

