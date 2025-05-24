Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 12.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 12.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 43.18 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys rose 12.85% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 43.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.20% to Rs 5.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 125.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.1830.99 39 125.60113.19 11 OPM %10.210.94 -10.335.96 - PBDT4.760.39 1121 13.486.68 102 PBT3.30-1.09 LP 7.541.02 639 NP2.021.79 13 5.053.34 51

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

