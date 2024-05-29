Trade-Wings consolidated net profit declines 57.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 62.35 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 6.61% to Rs 3.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 242.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Trade-Wings declined 57.57% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 62.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.62.3558.68242.42213.622.605.811.391.822.303.285.074.341.892.993.572.951.433.373.113.33