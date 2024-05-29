Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 39.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.52% to Rs 805.14 croreNet profit of Engineers India declined 39.26% to Rs 115.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.52% to Rs 805.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 880.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.59% to Rs 445.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 3280.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3330.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
