Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers and Rectifiers ends higher after bagging export order worth $16.65 million

Transformers and Rectifiers ends higher after bagging export order worth $16.65 million

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) jumped 4.70% to Rs 496.40 after the company announced that it has bagged an export order worth $16.645 million from Jindal Energy Botswana.

The contract is for supplying 12 units of various types of transformers.

The transformers have to be delivered by next financial year.

Gujarat-based Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is engaged in manufacturing of transformers and reactors in India. It erves a wide range of sectors, including power generation, transmission and distribution, railways, renewable energy, infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, etc.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 125% to Rs 94.17 crore on a 32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 676.48 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

