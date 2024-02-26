Transformers and Rectifiers hits the roof on Rs 232-cr order win

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 358.65 after the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 232 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India.

The contract entails designing, engineering, manufacture, testing at manufacturers works and supply of 5 nos of 500 mega volt amp (MVA), 400/220/33kV, 3 Phase ICT, 5 Nos of 500 MVA 400/220/33kV, 3-phase auto transformers along with all fitting, accessories for complete execution and local transportation, in transit insurance, loading and uploading & installation services.

The entire work will be completed within 21 months from date of issue of notification of award.

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is India's principal electric power transmission company. The company is engaged in in implementation, operation and maintenance of inter-state transmission system (ists), telecom and consultancy services. The scrip advanced 2.02% to Rs 287.90 on the BSE.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.

The company reported 13% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.57 crore on an 11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 369.35 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

