Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Startups and AI entrepreneurs are the co-architects of India's future: PM

Startups and AI entrepreneurs are the co-architects of India's future: PM

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in bringing about transformation in society during a roundtable with Indian AI Start-Ups. He noted that India will host the India AI Impact Summit next month, through which the country will play a major role in the technology sector. He highlighted that India is making efforts to bring about a transformation with & leveraging AI. Prime Minister emphasised that startups and AI entrepreneurs are the co-architects of Indias future and said that the country has immense capacity for both innovation and large-scale implementation. He added that India should present a unique AI model to the world that reflects the spirit of Made in India, Made for the World.

 

Prime Minister further said that the worlds trust in India is the countrys biggest strength. He emphasised the need to ensure that Indian AI models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles. He said startups should also work towards global leadership from India, and noted that India can promote affordable AI, inclusive AI, and frugal innovation globally. He also suggested that Indian AI models should be distinct and should promote local and indigenous content and regional languages.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Prestige Group to acquire 16.38 acres of land in Chennai's Padi Area

Prestige Group to acquire 16.38 acres of land in Chennai's Padi Area

Sensex settles 780 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,900 level; VIX spurts 6.53%

Sensex settles 780 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,900 level; VIX spurts 6.53%

Angel One client base climbs 21% YoY in Dec'25

Angel One client base climbs 21% YoY in Dec'25

Eimco Elecon climbs after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 12 cr

Eimco Elecon climbs after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 12 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayAjit Mishra stock callGold and Silver Rate TodayStray Dogs CaseOPPO Reno 15 SeriesUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance