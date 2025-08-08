Godavari Biorefineries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.05% to Rs 533.24 croreNet Loss of Godavari Biorefineries reported to Rs 16.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.05% to Rs 533.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 522.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales533.24522.53 2 OPM %1.08-2.34 -PBDT-8.80-29.06 70 PBT-22.30-41.64 46 NP-16.02-26.11 39
