Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 6.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 6.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 982.47 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 6.81% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 982.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 891.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales982.47891.54 10 OPM %4.364.03 -PBDT30.6527.96 10 PBT22.4022.56 -1 NP15.4616.59 -7

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 78.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 78.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 548.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 548.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Subros consolidated net profit rises 16.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Subros consolidated net profit rises 16.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 7.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 7.71% in the June 2025 quarter

DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 32.35% in the June 2025 quarter

DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 32.35% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

