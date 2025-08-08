Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 6.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 982.47 croreNet profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 6.81% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 982.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 891.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales982.47891.54 10 OPM %4.364.03 -PBDT30.6527.96 10 PBT22.4022.56 -1 NP15.4616.59 -7
