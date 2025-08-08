Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 26.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 2410.00 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 26.74% to Rs 545.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 430.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 2410.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2118.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2410.002118.00 14 OPM %30.2529.37 -PBDT845.00701.00 21 PBT733.00604.00 21 NP545.00430.00 27
