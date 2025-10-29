Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 5.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 1204.90 croreNet profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 5.83% to Rs 112.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 1204.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1120.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1204.901120.80 8 OPM %10.5210.45 -PBDT156.50147.30 6 PBT126.00118.20 7 NP112.60106.40 6
