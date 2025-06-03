Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Federal Bank Ltd soars 2.56%, up for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd soars 2.56%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 211.53, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.78% in last one year as compared to a 12.38% jump in NIFTY and a 18.53% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 211.53, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 24593.65. The Sensex is at 80678.61, down 0.85%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 10.45% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55903.4, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 212.06, up 2.29% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 36.78% in last one year as compared to a 12.38% jump in NIFTY and a 18.53% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.51 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

