Trent Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Trent Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Cartrade Tech Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Embassy Developments Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2025.

Trent Ltd lost 15.27% to Rs 4711.8 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35740 shares in the past one month.

 

Cartrade Tech Ltd tumbled 12.33% to Rs 1463.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23825 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd crashed 11.59% to Rs 217.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21756 shares in the past one month.

Embassy Developments Ltd pared 11.57% to Rs 97.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd dropped 11.29% to Rs 77.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

