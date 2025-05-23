Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit declines 24.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 528.83 croreNet profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri declined 24.74% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 528.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 506.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.65% to Rs 68.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 2619.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2298.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales528.83506.47 4 2619.862298.79 14 OPM %6.856.19 -6.606.06 - PBDT20.5420.56 0 121.2095.27 27 PBT13.5715.23 -11 95.7671.59 34 NP9.4912.61 -25 68.3954.43 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content