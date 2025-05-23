Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.48% to Rs 12815.58 croreNet profit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declined 19.01% to Rs 2149.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2654.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.48% to Rs 12815.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11813.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.12% to Rs 10929.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9576.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 52041.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47758.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12815.5811813.33 8 52041.2547758.45 9 OPM %29.0025.69 -29.3527.27 - PBDT4279.823567.52 20 17005.3714138.85 20 PBT3616.032917.16 24 14429.9811582.21 25 NP2149.882654.58 -19 10929.049576.38 14
