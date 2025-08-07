Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 31.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 623.98 croreNet profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 31.96% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 623.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 596.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales623.98596.21 5 OPM %8.526.94 -PBDT37.2129.56 26 PBT29.7923.40 27 NP22.5017.05 32
