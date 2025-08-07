Alufluoride consolidated net profit declines 18.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.81% to Rs 43.76 croreNet profit of Alufluoride declined 18.42% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.81% to Rs 43.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales43.7633.71 30 OPM %16.4122.37 -PBDT6.757.50 -10 PBT4.465.32 -16 NP3.103.80 -18
