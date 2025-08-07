Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 46.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.28% to Rs 19.70 croreNet profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 46.23% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.28% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.7034.13 -42 OPM %17.318.15 -PBDT4.042.80 44 PBT3.832.59 48 NP2.911.99 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content