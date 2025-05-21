Trident spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 135% YoY to Rs 133 cr

Trident soared 13.89% to Rs 33.53 after its consolidated net profit surged 135.40% to Rs 133.26 crore on 10.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,864.34 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.Profit before tax stood at Rs 171.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter, up 119.71% on YoY basis.
The firms revenue from yarn business stood at Rs 908.28 crore (up 0.69% YoY) and revenue from towel business was at Rs 752.86 crore (up 30.84%).
Further, revenue from bedsheets segment was at Rs 315.14 crore (up 4.04% YoY) and revenue from paper and chemicals business stood at Rs 268.39 crore (down 4.35% YoY) during the period under review.
On a standalone basis, the companys net profit soared 105.39% to Rs 131.84 crore on 10.74% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,859.45 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 5.82% to Rs 369.88 crore on 2.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,987.08 crore in FY25 over FY24.
The companys board has declared a 1st interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per fully paid-up equity share for the financial year 2025-26.
Trident is one of the largest towel manufacturers in the world, one of the world's largest agrobased paper manufacturers and one of the largest yarn producers in India. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer.
