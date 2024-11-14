Business Standard
Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit declines 96.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Sales decline 34.26% to Rs 207.81 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 96.69% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 34.26% to Rs 207.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 316.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales207.81316.12 -34 OPM %1.875.11 -PBDT8.4518.88 -55 PBT6.9817.29 -60 NP0.3610.86 -97

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

