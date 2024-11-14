Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit declines 96.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.26% to Rs 207.81 croreNet profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 96.69% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 34.26% to Rs 207.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 316.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales207.81316.12 -34 OPM %1.875.11 -PBDT8.4518.88 -55 PBT6.9817.29 -60 NP0.3610.86 -97
