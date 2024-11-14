Wanbury consolidated net profit rises 8.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 161.19 croreNet profit of Wanbury rose 8.97% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 161.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales161.19144.46 12 OPM %12.4112.00 -PBDT11.4910.43 10 PBT8.177.19 14 NP8.027.36 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content