Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 72.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.89% to Rs 429.36 croreNet profit of Pitti Engineering rose 72.74% to Rs 38.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.89% to Rs 429.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales429.36302.60 42 OPM %15.3914.73 -PBDT73.2845.82 60 PBT53.1732.53 63 NP38.0222.01 73
