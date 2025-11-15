Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 65.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.77% to Rs 52.64 croreNet profit of Medico Remedies rose 65.81% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.77% to Rs 52.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales52.6439.35 34 OPM %5.176.12 -PBDT4.202.88 46 PBT3.472.13 63 NP2.571.55 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content