Sreeleathers standalone net profit rises 33.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 74.71 croreNet profit of Sreeleathers rose 33.49% to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 74.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.7162.66 19 OPM %15.6315.88 -PBDT11.8310.17 16 PBT11.509.90 16 NP8.616.45 33
