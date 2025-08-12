Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit declines 23.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.65% to Rs 16.76 croreNet profit of Wallfort Financial Services declined 23.49% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.7613.13 28 OPM %98.03167.56 -PBDT16.3321.97 -26 PBT16.2221.87 -26 NP15.2819.97 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content