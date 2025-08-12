Kiran Print Pack standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Kiran Print Pack declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.240.22 9 OPM %-54.17-50.00 -PBDT0.020.03 -33 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.03 -33
